Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,539,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,015,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DLCAU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.