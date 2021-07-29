Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 200,000 MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.73% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MTAC stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.