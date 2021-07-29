Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 328,500 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,580,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 197,329 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,763,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 164,413 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 253.8% in the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 803,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 576,276 shares during the period. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $17.68 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

