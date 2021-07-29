Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 328,500 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 82.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

