Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.88 Million Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,592 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Primoris Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $376,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88,047 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 95.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

