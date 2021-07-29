Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.93 Million Position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.73% of MedTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTAC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

