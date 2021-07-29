Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Arcus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 188,881 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 223.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.49.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

