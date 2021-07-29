Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESSC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 964,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 111,938 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESSC stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

