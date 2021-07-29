Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 119,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $99,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

