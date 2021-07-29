Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $165.69

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.69 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 161.70 ($2.11). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 204,880 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.69. The stock has a market cap of £493.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider Simon Cordery bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,005.80 ($6,540.11).

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

