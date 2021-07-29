Polaris Infrastructure Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$19.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.88 million.

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.65. The firm has a market cap of C$369.41 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$12.60 and a 12 month high of C$24.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

