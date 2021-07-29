Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.59.

Polaris stock opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

