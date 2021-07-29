Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.59.
Polaris stock opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.51. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.02.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
