Polychain Monsters Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.32 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $30.38 million and $9.32 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for $9.01 or 0.00022540 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 76.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.00770908 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,640,500 coins and its circulating supply is 3,370,735 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.