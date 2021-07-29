Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of POLY traded up GBX 28.87 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,563.87 ($20.43). 2,473,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,041.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 18.18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

