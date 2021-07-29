PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.PPG Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.400-$7.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,173. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

