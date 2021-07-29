PQ Group (PQG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PQ Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PQ Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PQG opened at $14.99 on Thursday. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.84.

PQG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King raised their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

