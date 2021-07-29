PRA Group (PRAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

