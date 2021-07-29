Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRLD. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

PRLD stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.63.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,333 shares of company stock worth $2,194,522. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $845,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

