Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 266 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $621.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,144. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64. The company has a market capitalization of $296.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $562.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

