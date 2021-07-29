Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Pinterest by 4,185.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 202,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $10,492,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINS traded down $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 557,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,277.50 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,549,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

