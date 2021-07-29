Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 145,249 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.26. The stock had a trading volume of 109,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $166.53. The stock has a market cap of $262.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.