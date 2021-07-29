Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 183 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $300.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.98. The company has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. raised their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

