Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $285,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $8,843,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCA. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245,698. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

