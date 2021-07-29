Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 4.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.78. 18,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

