Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45,546 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.6% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 48,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.82. The stock had a trading volume of 112,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

