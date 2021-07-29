Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.04. The stock had a trading volume of 73,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.