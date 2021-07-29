Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.82. 9,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,843. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $124.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.73.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.