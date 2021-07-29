Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 10,940 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the period. Cerner comprises approximately 2.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.24. 67,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

