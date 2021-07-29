Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,110,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNR. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities by 10.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,329,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 218,804 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $1,938,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $906,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $11,572,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

DGNR opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

