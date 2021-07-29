Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $12.07 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 2,491.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.65% of SiTime worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,386 shares of company stock worth $6,455,569. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -254.72 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

