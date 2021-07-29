Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $16.18 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,920,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $3,022,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

