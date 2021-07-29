Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 217,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.