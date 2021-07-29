Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 40,459 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.37% of NewMarket worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU stock opened at $311.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.72. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

