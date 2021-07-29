Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Primary Health Properties stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 163 ($2.13). 3,246,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,552. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 164.70 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

