Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,339 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,137,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $144,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 254,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,083 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,352,000 after acquiring an additional 210,462 shares during the period.

NYSE:A opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $152.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

