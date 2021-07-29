Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $127,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.12 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.54 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.