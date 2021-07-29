Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Caterpillar worth $186,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $57,852,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 932.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 247,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $211.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.21 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.