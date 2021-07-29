Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 112,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $186,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,257,285,000 after acquiring an additional 380,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,376,000 after acquiring an additional 870,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

QCOM opened at $142.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

