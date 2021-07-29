Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,362 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $203,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,845,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,061 shares of company stock valued at $198,496,558. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.63.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.57. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 364.24, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.