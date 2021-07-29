ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRA opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

