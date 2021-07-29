Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to report $19.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.20 million and the highest is $23.78 million. Progenity reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year sales of $64.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.44 million to $68.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.25 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $56.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million.

PROG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progenity by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Progenity by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,853. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85. Progenity has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

