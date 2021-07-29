Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.23.

PLD stock opened at $127.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,713,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

