Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,065 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,222. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.