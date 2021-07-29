Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65.

About Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

