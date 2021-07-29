Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in July

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGUCY remained flat at $$6.35 during midday trading on Thursday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.67.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

