ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) by 136.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDOW stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $92.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

