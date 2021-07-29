ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

NYSEARCA SRTY opened at $9.82 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $50.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

