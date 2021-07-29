Provident Financial Services (PFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PFS opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

