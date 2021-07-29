Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,570 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,677.44 ($21.92).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,366 ($17.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,428.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). In the last three months, insiders bought 7,038 shares of company stock worth $10,023,968.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

