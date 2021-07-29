PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. PTC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.600 EPS.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $11.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

